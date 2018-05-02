Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Columbus Art & Design, Gallaudet, Greensboro, Newbury, New York U Abu Dhabi, Northeastern, Ozarks Tech, Ripon, Suffolk, Wake Forest, Wesley, Wheelock, Willamette

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2018
  • Columbus College of Art & Design: Emily Pilloton, the designer.
  • Gallaudet University: Elizabeth A. Moore, incoming chair of social work at the university.
  • Greensboro College: Geoff Lassiter, president of the Carolina League.
  • Newbury College, in Massachusetts: John Connelly, president and CEO of Longwood Security.
  • New York University Abu Dhabi: John Kerry, the former U.S. secretary of state.
  • Northeastern University: Aimée Mullins, the actor and Paralympian.
  • Ozarks Technical Community College: Lynn Tincher-Ladner, the president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa.
  • Ripon College: Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS NewsHour.
  • Suffolk University: Paul S. Grogan, president and CEO of the Boston Foundation.
  • Wake Forest University: Carla Harris, vice chair, managing director and senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley.
  • Wesley College: Paul Stanley, the musician.
  • Wheelock College: Eric G. Bing, professor of global health and founding director of the Institute for Leadership Impact and the Center for Global Health Impact at Southern Methodist University.
  • Willamette University: Ted Kulongoski, former governor of Oregon; and Oregon Supreme Court Justice Lynn Nakamoto.

