Commencement Speakers Announced: Columbus Art & Design, Gallaudet, Greensboro, Newbury, New York U Abu Dhabi, Northeastern, Ozarks Tech, Ripon, Suffolk, Wake Forest, Wesley, Wheelock, Willamette
May 2, 2018
- Columbus College of Art & Design: Emily Pilloton, the designer.
- Gallaudet University: Elizabeth A. Moore, incoming chair of social work at the university.
- Greensboro College: Geoff Lassiter, president of the Carolina League.
- Newbury College, in Massachusetts: John Connelly, president and CEO of Longwood Security.
- New York University Abu Dhabi: John Kerry, the former U.S. secretary of state.
- Northeastern University: Aimée Mullins, the actor and Paralympian.
- Ozarks Technical Community College: Lynn Tincher-Ladner, the president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa.
- Ripon College: Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS NewsHour.
- Suffolk University: Paul S. Grogan, president and CEO of the Boston Foundation.
- Wake Forest University: Carla Harris, vice chair, managing director and senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley.
- Wesley College: Paul Stanley, the musician.
- Wheelock College: Eric G. Bing, professor of global health and founding director of the Institute for Leadership Impact and the Center for Global Health Impact at Southern Methodist University.
- Willamette University: Ted Kulongoski, former governor of Oregon; and Oregon Supreme Court Justice Lynn Nakamoto.
