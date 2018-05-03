New Presidents or Provosts: Carnegie Mellon U, College of the Sequoias, Cuesta College, Edmonds CC, Lake Superior State U, U of Bridgeport, Valley Forge Military Academy & College, William Paterson U
May 3, 2018
- Brent Calvin, vice president for student services at College of the Sequoias, in California, has been promoted to superintendent/president there.
- Rodney S. Hanley, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk University, in Tennessee, has been named president of Lake Superior State University, in Michigan.
- Richard J. Helldobler, interim president at Northeastern Illinois University, has been chosen as president of William Paterson University, in New Jersey.
- Farnam Jahanian, provost and interim president at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president there.
- Army Major General Walter T. Lord, military executive of the Reserve Forces Policy Board at the Department of Defense, in Washington, has been selected as president of Valley Forge Military Academy & College, in Pennsylvania.
- Amit Singh, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Clark State Community College, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Edmonds Community College, in Washington State.
- Jill Stearns, president of Modesto Junior College, in California, has been appointed superintendent/president of Cuesta College, also in California.
- Laura Skandera Trombley, president emerita of Pitzer College, in California, has been named president of the University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut.
