Commencement Speakers Announced: Boston U, College of Saint Benedict, College of Saint Rose, Mary Baldwin, Millikin, Niagara, Purdue, Ramapo, Saint John's, Texas Tech University, Thiel, U Louisiana Lafayette, U Northern Colorado, U San Francisco, Ursinus
May 7, 2018
- Boston University: U.S. representative John Lewis, the civil rights leader.
- College of Saint Benedict: Beth Dinndorf, former president of Columbia College.
- College of Saint Rose: Parisa Khosravi, the journalist.
- Mary Baldwin University: Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
- Millikin University: Jeff Monken, the Army head football coach.
- Niagara University: John Quiñones, anchor of ABC’s What Would You Do?
- Purdue University: Andrew J. Feustel, an astronaut, who will be speaking via a link from the International Space Station.
- Ramapo College of New Jersey: U.S. representative Josh Gottheimer.
- Saint John's University: Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff.
- Texas Tech University: Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins
- Thiel University: Donald Kraybill, the distinguished college professor and senior fellow emeritus at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette: David Begnaud, a reporter for CBS.
- University of Northern Colorado: Justin Hutchens, CEO of HC-One; and Angela Parrish, the songwriter.
- University of San Francisco: Michele Norris, radio journalist and founding director of the Race Card Project; and others.
- Ursinus College: Roald Hoffmann, theoretical chemist, poet and Nobel laureate.
