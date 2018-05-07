Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Boston U, College of Saint Benedict, College of Saint Rose, Mary Baldwin, Millikin, Niagara, Purdue, Ramapo, Saint John's, Texas Tech University, Thiel, U Louisiana Lafayette, U Northern Colorado, U San Francisco, Ursinus

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2018
  • Boston University: U.S. representative John Lewis, the civil rights leader.
  • College of Saint Benedict: Beth Dinndorf, former president of Columbia College.
  • College of Saint Rose: Parisa Khosravi, the journalist.
  • Mary Baldwin University: Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
  • Millikin University: Jeff Monken, the Army head football coach.
  • Niagara University: John Quiñones, anchor of ABC’s What Would You Do?
  • Purdue University: Andrew J. Feustel, an astronaut, who will be speaking via a link from the International Space Station.
  • Ramapo College of New Jersey: U.S. representative Josh Gottheimer.
  • Saint John's University: Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff.
  • Texas Tech University: Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins
  • Thiel University: Donald Kraybill, the distinguished college professor and senior fellow emeritus at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.
  • University of Louisiana at Lafayette: David Begnaud, a reporter for CBS.
  • University of Northern Colorado: Justin Hutchens, CEO of HC-One; and Angela Parrish, the songwriter.
  • University of San Francisco: Michele Norris, radio journalist and founding director of the Race Card Project; and others.
  • Ursinus College: Roald Hoffmann,  theoretical chemist, poet and Nobel laureate.

