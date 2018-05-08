Print This

Newly Tenured… at Indiana Kokomo, Purdue Northwest, U of Kansas, Valdosta State

Scott Jaschik
May 8, 2018
Indiana University at Kokomo

  • Paul Cook, English
  • Yan He, librarian
  • Tara Kingsley, education
  • Lance Mason, education
  • Niki Weller, sociology

Purdue University Northwest

  • Taryn Eastland, nursing
  • Janet Garwood, nursing
  • Wei He, management and strategy

University of Kansas

  • Becci Akin, social welfare
  • Reza Barati, chemical and petroleum engineering
  • Jane Barnette, theater
  • Marie Grace Brown, history
  • Wai-Lun Chan, physics and astronomy
  • Thomas DeLuca, educational leadership and policy studies
  • Phillip Drake, English
  • Kelsie Forbush, psychology
  • Terri Friedline, social welfare
  • Erin Frykholm, philosophy
  • Brian Gordon, health, sport and exercise sciences
  • Tim Hossler, design
  • Marike Janzen, humanities
  • David Jarmolowicz, applied behavioral science
  • Kij Bergdis Johnson, English
  • Megan Kaminski, English
  • Ani Kokobobo, Slavic languages and literatures
  • Thomas Kubick, accounting
  • Jennifer Kurth, special education
  • Jonathan Lamb, English
  • Bradley Lane, public affairs and administration
  • Yexin (Jessica) Li, marketing
  • Jason Matejkowski, social welfare
  • Veronique Mathieu, music
  • Andrew McKenzie, linguistics
  • Sanako Mitsugi, East Asian languages and cultures
  • James Moreno, dance
  • David Rahn, geography and atmospheric science
  • Emily Rauscher, sociology
  • Sarah Robins, philosophy
  • Benjamin Rosenthal, visual art
  • Robert Schwaller, history
  • Paul Stock, sociology/environmental studies
  • Peter Zazzali, theater
  • Yong Zeng, chemistry
  • Andrew Zinn, social welfare

Valdosta State University

  • Karen Acosta, modern and classical languages
  • Neena Banerjee, political science
  • Jennifer Beal, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
  • Ruth Brandvik, communication arts
  • Jason Brown, communication arts
  • Matthew Carter, communication sciences and disorders and special education
  • Han Chen, kinesiology and physical education
  • Jeffrey Cox, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
  • Nicole Cox, communication arts
  • Kelly Davidson, modern and classical languages
  • Myrto Drizou, English
  • Gary Hackbarth, management and health-care administration
  • Robert Harding, political science
  • Abigail Heuss, art and design
  • Ubaraj Katawal, English
  • Daesang Kim, curriculum, leadership and technology
  • Serina McEntire, health sciences
  • Deborah Marciano, early childhood and elementary education
  • Talley Mulligan, communication arts
  • Deborah Paine, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
  • Crystal Randolph, communication sciences and disorders and special education
  • Xiaoai Ren, library and information studies
  • Robert Spires, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
  • Regina Suriel, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
  • Glenda Swan, art and design
  • Benjamin Wescoatt, mathematics

