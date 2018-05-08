Newly Tenured… at Indiana Kokomo, Purdue Northwest, U of Kansas, Valdosta State
May 8, 2018
Indiana University at Kokomo
- Paul Cook, English
- Yan He, librarian
- Tara Kingsley, education
- Lance Mason, education
- Niki Weller, sociology
Purdue University Northwest
- Taryn Eastland, nursing
- Janet Garwood, nursing
- Wei He, management and strategy
University of Kansas
- Becci Akin, social welfare
- Reza Barati, chemical and petroleum engineering
- Jane Barnette, theater
- Marie Grace Brown, history
- Wai-Lun Chan, physics and astronomy
- Thomas DeLuca, educational leadership and policy studies
- Phillip Drake, English
- Kelsie Forbush, psychology
- Terri Friedline, social welfare
- Erin Frykholm, philosophy
- Brian Gordon, health, sport and exercise sciences
- Tim Hossler, design
- Marike Janzen, humanities
- David Jarmolowicz, applied behavioral science
- Kij Bergdis Johnson, English
- Megan Kaminski, English
- Ani Kokobobo, Slavic languages and literatures
- Thomas Kubick, accounting
- Jennifer Kurth, special education
- Jonathan Lamb, English
- Bradley Lane, public affairs and administration
- Yexin (Jessica) Li, marketing
- Jason Matejkowski, social welfare
- Veronique Mathieu, music
- Andrew McKenzie, linguistics
- Sanako Mitsugi, East Asian languages and cultures
- James Moreno, dance
- David Rahn, geography and atmospheric science
- Emily Rauscher, sociology
- Sarah Robins, philosophy
- Benjamin Rosenthal, visual art
- Robert Schwaller, history
- Paul Stock, sociology/environmental studies
- Peter Zazzali, theater
- Yong Zeng, chemistry
- Andrew Zinn, social welfare
- Karen Acosta, modern and classical languages
- Neena Banerjee, political science
- Jennifer Beal, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
- Ruth Brandvik, communication arts
- Jason Brown, communication arts
- Matthew Carter, communication sciences and disorders and special education
- Han Chen, kinesiology and physical education
- Jeffrey Cox, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
- Nicole Cox, communication arts
- Kelly Davidson, modern and classical languages
- Myrto Drizou, English
- Gary Hackbarth, management and health-care administration
- Robert Harding, political science
- Abigail Heuss, art and design
- Ubaraj Katawal, English
- Daesang Kim, curriculum, leadership and technology
- Serina McEntire, health sciences
- Deborah Marciano, early childhood and elementary education
- Talley Mulligan, communication arts
- Deborah Paine, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
- Crystal Randolph, communication sciences and disorders and special education
- Xiaoai Ren, library and information studies
- Robert Spires, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
- Regina Suriel, middle grades, secondary, reading and deaf education
- Glenda Swan, art and design
- Benjamin Wescoatt, mathematics
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Arts & Humanities
- Art Education Temporary Faculty Position
- Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Kutztown
- Arts & Humanities
- Adjunct Assistant Professor of Drama
- Hofstra University - Hempstead
- Arts & Humanities
- Assistant Professor in African American History
- Texas State University - San Marcos
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!