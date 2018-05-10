New Presidents or Provosts: Carlow U, Case Western Reserve U, Endicott College, Kalamazoo Valley CC, Lesley U, Northeastern Illinois U, Slippery Rock U of Pennsylvania, Suffolk U, U of Central Arkansas, U of Central Florida, Williams College
May 10, 2018
- William J. Behre, provost at Georgian Court University, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
- John Caron, associate dean of the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, has been named provost at Endicott College, in Massachusetts.
- Margaret Everett, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Portland State University, in Oregon, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lesley University, in Massachusetts.
- Sibdas Ghosh, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and professor of biology at Iona College, in New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Carlow University, in Pennsylvania.
- Gloria J. Gibson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State University, in Maryland, has been selected as president of Northeastern Illinois University.
- Marisa Kelly, acting president of Suffolk University, in Massachusetts, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Maud S. Mandel, dean of the college and professor of history and Judaic studies at Brown University, in Rhode Island, has been chosen as president of Williams College, in Massachusetts.
- Patricia S. Poulter, dean of the College of Arts at Kennesaw State University, in Georgia, has been appointed provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of Central Arkansas.
- Ben Vinson III, dean of George Washington University’s Columbian College of Arts & Sciences, in Washington, D.C., has been selected as provost and executive vice president at Case Western Reserve University, in Ohio.
- Luther Marshall Washington, president of New River Community and Technical College, in West Virginia, has been appointed president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College, in Michigan.
- Dale Whittaker, provost and executive vice president at the University of Central Florida, has been named president there.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Presidents & Chancellors
- Part-Time Clerk, Campus President's Office
- Miami Dade College
- Presidents & Chancellors
- Part-Time Social Media Administrative Assistant, Office of the President
- Miami Dade College - Miami
- Presidents & Chancellors
- Part-Time Clerk, Campus President Office
- Miami Dade College - Miami
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!