Commencement Speakers Announced: Bellarmine, Bennington, Berkshire CC, Dominican, Harris-Stowe, Holy Names, Houston CC, Manhattanville, MGH Institute, National, National Louis, Washington & Jefferson
May 14, 2018
- Bellarmine University: Susan M. Cameron, former CEO of Reynolds American.
- Bennington College: Liz Lerman, the choreographer.
- Berkshire Community College: Jay Ash, Massachusetts secretary of housing and economic development.
- Dominican College, in New York: Tom Rinaldi, the ESPN correspondent and author.
- Harris-Stowe State University: Vivica A. Fox, the actress.
- Holy Names University: Rebecca Eisen, a lawyer; and Sister Carol Sellman, vice president for mission integration at the college.
- Houston Community College: Bernard Harris Jr., a former astronaut; and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a business leader.
- Manhattanville College: Brigadier General Cindy R. Jebb; and others.
- MGH Institute of Health Professions: Paula Milone-Nuzzo, president of the institute.
- National University: Peter Seidler, general partner of the San Diego Padres, founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.
- National Louis University: Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College; and Robin M. Steans, board chair of the Steans Family Foundation.
- Washington & Jefferson College: George Anders, the author.
