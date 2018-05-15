Print This

New Programs: Criminal Justice, Bioinformatics, Public Health, Cybersecurity, School Leadership, Data Science, Russian Studies, Computer Science

By

Scott Jaschik
May 15, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Wisconsin in Wyoming?
Gambling on Sports Legal
How Parent PLUS Worsens the Racial Wealth Gap

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Who Should Teach Indigenous History?

Law Schools Ask Firms for Harassment Policies

'No Confidence' Vote for UMass President

Texas, Florida Colleges Dominate Aspen Finalists

Academic Minute: Hygge

Coffee Shop Ends Ties to Duke

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top