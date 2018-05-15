New Programs: Criminal Justice, Bioinformatics, Public Health, Cybersecurity, School Leadership, Data Science, Russian Studies, Computer Science
- Delaware Valley University is starting a master of arts in criminal justice.
- Endicott College is now offering a master of science in bioinformatics.
- Georgia State University is starting a doctor of public health program.
- Olivet Nazarene University is starting an undergraduate concentration in cybersecurity defense.
- Saint Leo University is starting an Ed.D. in school leadership.
- University of Saint Joseph, in Connecticut, is starting a major in computer and data science.
- University of South Dakota is starting a minor in Russian studies.
- Western Governors University is starting a bachelor's program in computer science.
