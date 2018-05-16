Commencement Speakers Announced: Cal State LA, Grinnell, LIM, NYU Engineering, St. Mary's, Trinity Washington
May 16, 2018
- California State University, Los Angeles: Stewart Kwoh, founding president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
- Grinnell College: Celina Karp Biniaz, a Holocaust survivor who was the youngest person on Oskar Schindler’s list.
- LIM College: Shawn R. Outler, executive vice president of Macy’s.
- New York University Tandon School of Engineering: C. D. Mote Jr., president of the National Academy of Engineering.
- St. Mary's College of Maryland: Wanda Queen Draper, executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History and Culture.
- Trinity Washington University: Donald Graham, the former chairman and publisher of The Washington Post and the founder of TheDream.U.S. Scholarship Fund.
