Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Cal State LA, Grinnell, LIM, NYU Engineering, St. Mary's, Trinity Washington

By

Scott Jaschik
May 16, 2018
Comments
 
  • California State University, Los Angeles: Stewart Kwoh, founding president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
  • Grinnell College: Celina Karp Biniaz, a Holocaust survivor who was the youngest person on Oskar Schindler’s list.
  • LIM College: Shawn R. Outler, executive vice president of Macy’s.
  • New York University Tandon School of Engineering: C. D. Mote Jr., president of the National Academy of Engineering.
  • St. Mary's College of Maryland: Wanda Queen Draper, executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History and Culture.
  • Trinity Washington University: Donald Graham, the former chairman and publisher of The Washington Post and the founder of TheDream.U.S. Scholarship Fund.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Walking a Tightrope on Controversial Speakers
A Seat at the Table
Alumni Allege Rampant Sexual Harassment

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Quincy College President Resigns Amid Tumult Over Nursing

Textbook Authors Sue Cengage Over Subscription Model

Report: USC Ignored Gynecologist's Alleged Misconduct

Free Tuition Policies Don't Guarantee Access

Turkey Says No New French Programs

Academic Minute: Susceptibility to PTSD

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top