New Presidents or Provosts: California State U-Bakersfield, California State U-Dominguez Hills, Cleveland CC, College of New Rochelle, Hagerstown CC, Lewis U, Mars Hill U, Tacoma CC, U of Cape Town

May 17, 2018
  • John Anthony Floyd, executive vice president of Coker College, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of Mars Hill University, in North Carolina.
  • Ivan L. Harrell II, executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, has been chosen as president of Tacoma Community College, in Washington.
  • Jason Hurst, senior director of work-force development for the Alabama Community College System, has been named president of Cleveland Community College, in North Carolina.
  • Jim Klauber, president of John C. Calhoun State Community College, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Hagerstown Community College, in Maryland.
  • William W. Latimer, founding dean of the School of Health Sciences, Human Services, and Nursing at Lehman College of the City University of New York, has been appointed president of the College of New Rochelle, also in New York.
  • Thomas A. Parham, vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of California, Irvine, has been selected as president of California State University Dominguez Hills.
  • Mamokgethi Phakeng, deputy vice chancellor for research and internationalization at the University of Cape Town, in South Africa, has been promoted to vice chancellor there.
  • Christopher Sindt, vice provost for academic affairs at Saint Mary’s College of California, has been selected as provost of Lewis University, in Illinois.
  • Lynnette Zelezny, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University Fresno, has been chosen as president of California State University Bakersfield.

