Newly Tenured ... at Indiana U Northwest, Kenyon, St. Joseph's
May 21, 2018
Indiana University Northwest
- Yuanying Guan, mathematics
- Daniel Kelly, chemistry
- David Parnell, history
- Crystal Shannon, nursing
- Chris Bickford, biology
- Will Luther, economics
- Pashmina Murthy, English
St. Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania
- Elizabeth Becker, psychology
- Christopher Close, history
- Clare Conry-Murray, psychology
- Laura Crispin, economics
- Mark Lang, food marketing
- Elena Lvina, management
- Elizabeth Morgan, music, theater and film
- Stacy Olitsky, teacher education
- Stephanie Tryce, marketing
- William Wolff, communication studies
