Newly Tenured ... at Indiana U Northwest, Kenyon, St. Joseph's

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2018
Indiana University Northwest

  • Yuanying Guan,  mathematics
  • Daniel Kelly, chemistry
  • David Parnell, history
  • Crystal Shannon, nursing

Kenyon College

  • Chris Bickford, biology
  • Will Luther, economics
  • Pashmina Murthy, English

St. Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania

  • Elizabeth Becker, psychology
  • Christopher Close, history
  • Clare Conry-Murray, psychology
  • Laura Crispin, economics
  • Mark Lang, food marketing
  • Elena Lvina, management
  • Elizabeth Morgan, music, theater and film
  • Stacy Olitsky, teacher education
  • Stephanie Tryce, marketing
  • William Wolff, communication studies

Scott Jaschik

