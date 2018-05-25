Print This

Scott Jaschik
May 25, 2018
  • Bridgewater College, in Virginia, is starting a master's program in digital media strategy.
  • Dordt College is starting new undergraduate majors in data science and in statistics.
  • Marist College is starting a master of science degree in global fashion merchandising, in collaboration with Mod-Spe Paris, and with much of the program in Paris.
  • Niagara University is starting an advanced certificate in applied behavior analysis.
  • Rockhurst University is starting an online master of science in business intelligence and analytics.
  • Thiel College is starting an undergraduate major in health systems.
  • Tuskegee University is starting a bachelor of science in computer engineering, with a focus on cybersecurity.
  • University of San Francisco is starting an online master's program in public leadership.

 

 

 

 

