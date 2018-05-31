Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Cloud County CC, College of New Jersey, College of New Rochelle, Columbia Gorge CC, Mayville State U, Oklahoma City U, U of Central Florida, U of Evansville, U of Oklahoma, Whittier College

By

Doug Lederman
May 31, 2018
Comments
 
  • Martha Burger, senior vice president of human and corporate resources at Chesapeake Energy Corporation, in Oklahoma, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City University.
  • Marta Yera Cronin, vice president of academic affairs at Indian River State College, in Florida, has been selected as president of Columbia Gorge Community College, in Oregon.
  • Adrian Douglas, vice president of business services at Eastfield College, in Texas, has been appointed president of Cloud County Community College, in Kansas.
  • Kathryn A. Foster, president of the University of Maine at Farmington, has been named president of the College of New Jersey.
  • James L. Gallogly, former chairman and chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, a chemical company in Texas, has been selected as president of the University of Oklahoma.
  • Linda Oubré, dean of the College of Business at San Francisco State University, in California, has been appointed president of Whittier College, also in California.
  • Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, dean and professor of law at Stetson University’s College of Law, in Florida, has been selected as president of the University of Evansville, in Indiana.
  • Brian Van Horn, associate provost at Murray State University, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Mayville State University, in North Dakota.
  • Dale Whittaker, provost and executive vice president at the University of Central Florida, has been named president there.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

DFW Fail
Taking on the College Endowment Tax
Closing Gaps in San Francisco

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Intensive English Enrollments in U.S. Drop 20%

Walmart to Offer Debt-Free Degrees to Employees

Groups Raise Concerns on Chinese Student Visa Limits

'Times' Columnist Portrays Athlete as Railroaded by Michigan State

Think Tanks Stress Importance of Completion

Academic Minute: Biometrics and Mobile Device Security

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top