Newly Tenured… at Centre, Clarkson, Dominican, Finlandia, NYIT, U Missouri St. Louis

Scott Jaschik
June 1, 2018
Centre College

  • Dina Badie, government and international studies
  • Michael K. Bradshaw, computer science
  • Sara Egge, history
  • Aaron Godlaski, psychology and behavioral neuroscience
  • Kerry Paumi, chemistry
  • Ravi Radhakrishnan, economics
  • David M. Toth, computer science
  • Brett Werner, environmental studies

Clarkson University

  • Jason Schmitt, communication and media

Dominican University, in Illinois

  • Drew Dalton, philosophy
  • Yijun Gao, information studies
  • Rose Ann Mathai, nutrition sciences
  • Timothy Milinovich, theology
  • Karen Snow, information studies

Finlandia University

  • Richard Gee, criminal justice
  • William Knoblauch, history

New York Institute of Technology

  • Aydin Farajidavar, electrical and computer engineering
  • Paolo Gasti, computer science
  • Fang Li, mechanical engineering
  • Mark Gugliotti, physical therapy
  • Lorraine Mongiello, interdisciplinary health sciences
  • Kristine Prazak, physician assistant studies

University of Missouri at St. Louis

  • Michael Campbell, criminology and criminal justice
  • Nicholas Husbye, educator preparation, innovation and research
  • Michele Meckfessel, accounting
  • Matt Vogel, criminology and criminal justice

