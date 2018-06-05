Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Claremont Graduate U, Mount Saint Mary College, Salisbury U, U of Louisville, U of Montana, U of New Hampshire, U of Tasmania

  • Jason N. Adsit, dean of the School of Arts, Sciences & Education and director of the educational leadership doctoral program at D'Youville College, in New York, has been appointed president of Mount Saint Mary College, also in New York.
  • Neeli Bendapudi, provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas, has been selected as president of the University of Louisville, in Kentucky.
  • James W. Dean Jr., executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named president of the University of New Hampshire.
  • Jon Harbor, associate vice provost for teaching and learning and executive director of digital education at Purdue University, has been chosen as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Montana.
  • Len Jessup, president of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, has been selected as president of Claremont Graduate University, in California.
  • Jane Long, senior deputy vice chancellor and vice president at La Trobe University, in Australia, has been chosen as provost at the University of Tasmania, also in Australia.
  • Charles Wight, president of Weber State University, in Utah, has been appointed president of Salisbury University, in Maryland.

