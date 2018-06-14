New Presidents or Provosts: Ball State U, Hampshire College, Lake Superior State U, Long Beach CC, Mesa CC, Michigan Technological U, Owens CC, Phoenix College, Seminole State College of Fla., Thompson Rivers U, U of Maine, U of Northern Colorado
- Brett Fairbairn, professor in the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan, has been chosen as president and vice chancellor of Thompson Rivers University, in British Columbia.
- Andrew Hale Feinstein, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at San Jose State University, in California, has been appointed president of the University of Northern Colorado.
- Joan Ferrini-Mundy, chief operating officer of the National Science Foundation, in Virginia, has been selected as president of the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias.
- Lynn G. Gillette, provost and vice president for academic affairs and special assistant to the president at Nicholls State University, in Louisiana, has been appointed provost at Lake Superior State University, in Michigan.
- Richard Haney, interim president of the College of Lake County, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Mesa Community College, in Arizona.
- Larry Johnson Jr., provost and chief academic officer at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Phoenix College, in Arizona.
- Richard J. Koubek, executive vice president and provost of Louisiana State University, has been named president of Michigan Technological University.
- Georgia Lorenz, vice president of academic affairs at Santa Monica College, in California, has been chosen as president of Seminole State College of Florida.
- Miriam E. Nelson, deputy director of the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire, has been appointed president of Hampshire College, in Massachusetts.
- Susana Rivera-Mills, vice provost for academic programs and learning innovation at Oregon State University, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Ball State University, in Indiana.
- Steve Robinson, interim president of Owens Community College, in Ohio, has been named president and chief executive officer there.
- Kathleen J. Scott, acting vice president of academic affairs at Long Beach Community College, in California, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
