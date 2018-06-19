Print This

Newly Tenured… at Arkansas State, Central, Middlebury, Muhlenberg, Northeastern Illinois, Sacred Heart, Widener

By

Scott Jaschik
June 19, 2018
Comments
 

Arkansas State University

  • Claire Abernathy, theater
  • Rejoice Addae, social work
  • Than J. Boves, wildlife ecology
  • Michael Bowman, media
  • J. Justin Castro, history
  • Jacob N. Caton, philosophy
  • Kristi Murray Costello, English
  • Kimberley Davis, special education
  • Joy Good, communication disorders
  • Zahid Hossain, civil engineering
  • Anahita Izadyar, chemistry
  • Mark A. McJunkin, teacher education
  • Michele Merritt, philosophy
  • Jonathan Merten, chemistry
  • Vicent Moreno, Spanish
  • Christopher S. Peters, psychology
  • Cristy Phillips, physical therapy
  • Rajesh Sharma, renewable energy technology
  • Pam Towery, nutritional science
  • Susan Whiteland, art education
  • Amber Wooten, diagnostic medical sonography

Central College, in Iowa

  • Ashley Garr, chemistry
  • George Nwaogu, economics, accounting and management
  • Ashley Scolaro, psychology

Middlebury College

  • Tara Affolter, education studies
  • Ata Anzali, religion
  • Luis Castaneda, Spanish and Portuguese
  • Kemi Fuentes-George, political science
  • Jamie McCallum, sociology-anthropology
  • Andrea Robbett, economics
  • Marcos Rohena-Madrazo, Spanish and Portuguese
  • Max Ward, history

Muhlenberg College

  • Michael Allocca, mathematics and computer science
  • Jessica Cooperman, religion studies and Jewish studies
  • Paul Murphy, music
  • Jeffrey Peterson, theater and dance
  • Kammie Takahashi, religion studies and Asian studies

Northeastern Illinois University

  • Sara Aliabadi, accounting, business law and finance
  • Amina Chaudhri, teacher education
  • Nathan Mathews, art
  • Adam Messinger, justice studies
  • Christopher Owen, music
  • Milka Ramirez, social work
  • Melinda Storie, geography and environmental studies
  • Jing Su, chemistry
  • Cindy Voisine, biology
  • Xiaohong (Sara) Wang, accounting, business law and finance
  • Shubin (Kevin) Xu, management and marketing

Sacred Heart University

  • Bernadette Boyle, mathematics
  • Colleen Butler-Sweet, sociology
  • Walker K. Hughen, finance
  • Cara Erdheim Kilgallen, English
  • Gordon Purves, philosophy
  • Tuvana Rua, management
  • William Yousman, communication and media studies

Widener University

  • Normajean Colby, nursing 
  • Bruce Grohsgal, law
  • Stephanie Jeffers, nursing
  • Yufeng Mao, arts and sciences 
  • Suzanne Mannes, arts and sciences
  • Mariah Schug, arts and sciences
  • Courtney Slater, human service professions

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

As Pathway Market Expands,
Enrollment Outcomes Diverge
The Lay of the Land
A Different Pathway Model

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

MIT Clears Junot Diaz to Teach

Anthropology Journal's Editorial Board Responds to Abuse Allegations

Sibling Bonds Can Predict Education Completion

Britain Makes It Easier for Chinese Students to Get Visas

New Plan for Consolidating Conn. Community Colleges

Technology Transfer Support Benefits Women

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top