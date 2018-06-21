Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Arkansas State U-Beebe, Heartland CC, Ridgewater College, U of Southern Indiana, U of Tennessee-Knoxville, U of Texas-San Antonio, U of Wisconsin-Superior, Utah State U, Utah Valley U

Doug Lederman
June 21, 2018
  • Keith Cornille, executive vice president/chief student services officer at Madison Area Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been named president of Heartland Community College, in Illinois.
  • Kimberly Andrews Espy, senior vice president for research at the University of Arizona, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
  • Francis D. Galey, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at Utah State University.
  • Craig Johnson, executive director of the University Center-South Dakota Public Universities & Research Center, has been named president of Ridgewater College, in Minnesota.
  • David Manderscheid, executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and vice provost for arts and sciences at Ohio State University, has been appointed provost and senior vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
  • Jennifer Methvin, president of Crowder College, in Missouri, has been named chancellor of Arkansas State University-Beebe.
  • Ronald S. Rochon, provost at the University of Southern Indiana, has been selected as president there.
  • Molly Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of English at Saint Martin’s University, in Washington, has been chosen as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
  • Astrid S. Tuminez, regional director for corporate, external and legal affairs in Southeast Asia for Microsoft, has been appointed president of Utah Valley University.

Doug Lederman

