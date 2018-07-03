New Presidents or Provosts: Black Hawk College, Carleton U, Ivy Tech CC, Mendocino-Lake CC District, North Carolina CC System, Otero Junior College, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Somerset CC, U of Mount Olive, Western Kentucky U
- Timothy Alvarez, senior fellow for NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and former vice president for student affairs at North Dakota State University, has been selected as president of Otero Junior College, in Colorado.
- Benoit-Antoine Bacon, provost and vice principal (academic) at Queen's University, in Ontario, has been appointed president and vice chancellor at Carleton University, also in Ontario.
- Terry Ballman, dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, San Bernardino, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Kentucky University.
- Stefan Becker, vice provost for academic programs and professor of earth, environmental and geospatial sciences at Herbert H. Lehman College of the City University of New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Ramapo College of New Jersey.
- Carey W. Castle, vice president for academic and student affairs at Northland Community and Technical College, in Minnesota, has been appointed as president of Somerset Community College, in Kentucky.
- Peter Hans, consultant to president of University of North Carolina, has been chosen as president of the North Carolina Community College System.
- Kara Monroe, vice president for academic innovation and support at Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost/senior vice president there.
- Debra Polak, interim vice president of academic affairs at Mendocino-Lake Community College District, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- David L. Poole, vice president for online and professional studies and associate professor of leadership and management at California Baptist University, has been chosen as president of the University of Mount Olive, in North Carolina.
- Tim Wynes, president of Inver Hills Community College, in Minnesota, has been selected as president of Black Hawk College, in Illinois.
