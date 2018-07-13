Print This

Newly Tenured… at Connecticut College, Princeton, Tennessee Tech

By

Scott Jaschik
July 13, 2018
Connecticut College

  • Nadav Assor, art
  • Waed Athamneh, classics/Arabic studies
  • Chris Barnard, art
  • David Chavanne, economics
  • Denis Ferhatovic, English
  • Priya Kohli, mathematics and statistics
  • Mónika López-Anuarbe, economics

Princeton University

  • Jordan Taylor, psychology
  • David Wentzlaff, electrical engineering
  • Ilana Witten, psychology

Tennessee Tech University

  • Joseph Asante, earth sciences
  • Paulina Bounds, English
  • Cynthia (Shelley) Brown, sociology and political science
  • Chris Burgin, counseling and psychology
  • Cecil (Clark) Carlton, sociology and political science
  • Ann Davis, accounting
  • Dennis Fennewald, agriculture
  • Sharon Holderman, Volpe Library
  • Shelia Hurley, nursing
  • Carla Hurt, biology
  • Mary Kidd, physics
  • Shawn Krosnick, biology
  • Damian Kubiak, mathematics
  • Queen Ogbomo, curriculum and instruction
  • Susan Piras, nursing
  • Robby Sanders, chemical engineering
  • Troy Smith, history
  • Jeanette Wolack, earth sciences

