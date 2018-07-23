Print This

Newly Tenured… at Bethany, Knox, Lander, Sewanee, Yeshiva

Scott Jaschik
July 23, 2018
Bethany College, in Kansas

  • Lucas (Luke) McCormick, chemistry

Knox College

  • William Hope, anthropology-sociology
  • Helen Hoyt, chemistry

Lander University

  • Michael Brizek, management
  • Elizabeth McDowell, nursing
  • Asma Nazim-Starnes, art
  • Franklin Rausch, history and philosophy
  • Christine Sacerdote, teacher education
  • Stan Vinson, business

University of the South

  • Elise A. Kikis, biology
  • Jordan D. Troisi, psychology
  • Jessica Wohl, art

Yeshiva University

  • Felipe Diaz-Griffero, microbiology and immunology
  • Teresa P. DiLorenzo, microbiology and immunology
  • Aristea S. Galanopoulou, neurology and neuroscience
  • Charles B. Hall, epidemiology and population health
  • Jonathan R. Lai, biochemistry
  • Yasar Levent Kocaga, business
  • Sophie Molholm, pediatrics
  • Jessica Roth, law
  • Laya Salomon, Jewish education and administration
  • David J. Sharp, physiology, biophysics and ophthalmology and visual sciences
  • Kate Shaw, law
  • Xingxing Zang, microbiology and immunology
  • Deyou Zheng, neurology and genetics

