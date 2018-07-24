Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: Davis & Elkins, Otterbein, RIT, Wellesley

July 24, 2018
Starting Off:

  • Rochester Institute of Technology is starting a campaign to raise $1 billion by 2022. Top priorities include scholarships, endowed chairs and diversity efforts. RIT has already raised $530 million.

Finishing Up:

  • Davis & Elkins College has finished a 10-year campaign to raise $100 million. Top priorities in the campaign were scholarships and academic programs.
  • Otterbein University has completed a campaign to raise $50 million. The campaign started in 2014, with student aid and facilities as top priorities.
  • Wellesley College has completed a campaign, started in 2015, to raise $500 million, with $514 million. The campaign is now the largest ever completed by a women's college, topping one by Smith College that finished last year with $486 million.

