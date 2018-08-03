New Presidents or Provosts: American Jewish U, Contra Costa College, Florida Atlantic U, Highline College, Kansas State U, Keystone College, Marymount U, Meridian CC, Portland State U, River Valley CC, Tennessee Tech U, U of Alaska-Anchorage, U of Tulsa
- Irma Becerra, provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, in Florida, has been chosen as president of Marymount University, in Virginia.
- Lori Mann Bruce, associate vice president and dean of the Graduate School at Mississippi State University, is now provost at Tennessee Tech University.
- Tracy Brundage, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keystone College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
- Bret Danilowicz, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oklahoma State University, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University.
- Jeffrey Herbst, president and CEO of the Newseum and the Newseum Institute, in the District of Columbia, has been chosen as president of American Jewish University, in California.
- Tom Huebner, president of East Mississippi Community College, has been selected as president of Meridian Community College, also in Mississippi.
- Susan Jeffords, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Washington Bothell, has been appointed provost at Portland State University, in Oregon.
- Janet K. Levit, vice president for strategic initiatives at the University of Tulsa, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
- John Mosby, vice president for student services at Mission College, in California, has been chosen as president of Highline College, in Washington State.
- Cathy Sandeen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and the University of Wisconsin Extension, has been appointed chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage.
- Charles Taber, vice provost for graduate and professional education and dean of the Graduate School at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, has been named provost and executive vice president at Kansas State University.
- Katrina VanderWoude, vice president of academic affairs at Grossmont College, in California, has been chosen as president of Contra Costa College, also in California.
- Alfred Williams IV, dean of academic affairs and student services at Quinebaug Valley Community College, in Connecticut, has been selected as president of River Valley Community College, in New Hampshire.
