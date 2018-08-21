It's the time of year when many campus officials (at least those working with traditional-age students) think about what the new students have experienced or not. And for many educators, it's a time to feel old and worry about the potential for being out of touch.

Kieran Healy, associate professor of sociology at Duke University, had many academics on Twitter talking about his list of "things that are older than students starting this fall":

Things that are older than students starting college this Fall:

—The Matrix

—Toy Story 2

—Your favorite mug

—Smash Mouth's "All Star"

—That weird single hair on your neck

—Several working papers

—That review you promised

—The t-shirt you're wearing

—Your vague sense of regret — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) August 18, 2018

And then there is the official Mindset List, released by Beloit College every year. The list will be leaving Beloit after this year for a yet-to-be-determined home. You can find past lists and information about the project here.

Here are this year's items, about members of the Class of 2022: