Mindset List 2018
Want to know what the new frosh have never experienced? Or have always known? Want to feel old? It's that time of year again.
It's the time of year when many campus officials (at least those working with traditional-age students) think about what the new students have experienced or not. And for many educators, it's a time to feel old and worry about the potential for being out of touch.
Kieran Healy, associate professor of sociology at Duke University, had many academics on Twitter talking about his list of "things that are older than students starting this fall":
Things that are older than students starting college this Fall:— Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) August 18, 2018
—The Matrix
—Toy Story 2
—Your favorite mug
—Smash Mouth's "All Star"
—That weird single hair on your neck
—Several working papers
—That review you promised
—The t-shirt you're wearing
—Your vague sense of regret
And then there is the official Mindset List, released by Beloit College every year. The list will be leaving Beloit after this year for a yet-to-be-determined home. You can find past lists and information about the project here.
Here are this year's items, about members of the Class of 2022:
- Among the iconic figures never alive in their lifetime are Victor Borge, Charles Schulz and the original Obi-Wan Kenobi, Alec Guinness.
- Among their classmates could be Madonna’s son Rocco, Will Smith’s daughter, Willow, or David Bowie and Iman’s daughter, Alexandria.
- They are the first class born in the new millennium, escaping the dreaded label of "millennial," though their new designation -- iGen, GenZ, etc. -- has not yet been agreed upon by them.
- Outer space has never been without human habitation.
- They have always been able to refer to Wikipedia.
- They have grown up afraid that a shooting could happen at their school, too.
- People loudly conversing with themselves in public are no longer thought to be talking to imaginary friends.
- Calcutta has always been Kolkata.
- Afghanistan has always been the frustrating quagmire that keeps on giving.
- Investigative specials examining the O. J. Simpson case have been on TV annually since their birth.
- Same-sex couples have always found marital bliss in the Netherlands.
- When filling out forms, they are not surprised to find more than two gender categories to choose from.
- Presidential candidates winning the popular vote and then losing the election are not unusual.
- Parents have always been watching Big Brother, and vice versa.
- Someone has always skied nonstop down Mount Everest.
- They've grown up with stories about where their grandparents were on 11/22/63 and where their parents were on Sept. 11.
- Erin Brockovich has always offered a role model.
- The words "veritas" and "horizon" have always been joined together to form Verizon.
- They will never fly TWA, Swissair or Sabena airlines.
- The Tower of Pisa has always had a prop to keep it leaning.
- There has never been an Enron.
- The Prius has always been on the road in the U.S.
- British retail sales have always been organized in metrics, except for beer, still sold by the imperial pint.
- They never used a spit bowl in a dentist’s office.
- They have never seen a cross-town World Series.
- There has always been a Survivor.
- "You've got mail" would sound as ancient to them as "number, please" would have sounded to their parents.
- Mifepristone, or RU-486, commonly called the “abortion pill,” has always been available in the U.S.
- A visit to a bank has been a rare event.
- Unable to come up with a new tune, Russians have always used the old Soviet national anthem.
- They have never had to deal with “chads,” be they dimpled, hanging or pregnant.
- “Bipartisan” is soooo last century.
- Horton has always heard a Who on stage in Seussical the Musical.
- Robert Downey Jr. has always been the sober Iron Man.
- Exotic animals have always been providing emotional support to passengers on planes.
- Starbucks has always served venti caffe lattes in Beijing’s Forbidden City.
- Lightbulbs have always been shatterproof.
- Xlerators have always been drying hands in 15 seconds with a roar.
- I Love You has always been a computer virus.
- Thumbprints have always provided log-in security -- and they are harder to lose than a password.
- Robots have always been able to walk on two legs and climb stairs.
- None having served there, American presidents have always visited Vietnam as commander in chief.
- There have always been space tourists willing to pay the price.
- Mass-market books have always been available exclusively as ebooks.
- Oprah has always been a magazine.
- Berets have always been standard attire for U.S. military uniforms.
- The folks may have used a Zipcar to get them to the delivery room on time.
- Bonefish Grill has always been serving sustainable seafood.
- As toddlers, they could be fined for feeding pigeons in Trafalgar Square in London.
- Google Doodles have never recognized major religious holidays.
- Chernobyl has never produced any power in their lifetimes.
- Donny and Marie who?
- They never tasted Pepsi Twist in the U.S.
- Denmark and Sweden have always been just a ten-minute drive apart via the Oresund Bridge.
- There have always been more than a billion people in India.
- Thanks to the Taliban, the colossal Buddhas of Bamiyan have never stood in central Afghanistan.
- Films have always been distributed on the internet.
- Environmental disasters such as the BP Deepwater Horizon, and the coal sludge spill in Martin City, Ky., have always exceeded the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
- The detachable computer mouse is almost extinct.
- The Mir space station has always been at the bottom of the South Pacific.
- King Friday the 13th and Lady Elaine Fairchild have always dwelled in the Neighborhood, but only in reruns.
- Israeli troops have never occupied southern Lebanon.
