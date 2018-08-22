Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Illinois College of Optometry, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa CC, Lincoln U (Mo.), MCPHS U, North Central Michigan College, Riverland CC, Sheffield U, U of Massachusetts-Amherst, U of Pittsburgh

By

Doug Lederman
August 22, 2018
Comments
 
  • Mark Colip, vice president for student, alumni and college development at Illinois College of Optometry, has been named president there.
  • Ann E. Cudd, dean of the College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Boston University, in Massachusetts, has been named provost and senior vice chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania.
  • Barbara Embacher, interim vice president of student and academic affairs at South Central College, in Minnesota, has been appointed vice president for academic and student affairs at Riverland Community College, also in Minnesota.
  • David R. Finley, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, has been selected as president of North Central Michigan College.
  • John Jones, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs for graduate education at Keiser University, in Florida, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Lincoln University, in Missouri.
  • Koen Lamberts, vice chancellor and president of the University of York, in Britain, has been selected as president and vice chancellor at Sheffield University, also in Britain.
  • Nick Mance, a trustee of Southwestern Illinois College and an accountant, has been chosen as president of the college.
  • John J. McCarthy, acting provost at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has been appointed provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
  • Russell Swagger, dean of student services at Fond du Lac Community College, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, in Wisconsin.
  • Caroline Zeind, interim provost at MCPHS University, in Massachusetts, has been named vice president for academic affairs/provost there.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Your Jobs at Inside Higher Ed Careers

Whether you are actively looking for a new job or just curious, we would like to help. Select from the categories below and we will keep you updated with new and interesting jobs every time you visit, or post a job now.

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Alexa, What’s the Deal With You, Anyway?
Praise for Trump's Pick for Key Higher Ed Post
Professors Join a Critical Chorus at Bethune-Cookman

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Tinder Launches College Version

$120 Million Gift to Colorado Medical Campus

Nationwide Survey of International Students in Canada Released

UNC Officials Denounce 'Mob Actions'

Academic Minute: Magna Graecia

Combating Sexual Violence With Video Games

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top