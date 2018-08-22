New Presidents or Provosts: Illinois College of Optometry, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa CC, Lincoln U (Mo.), MCPHS U, North Central Michigan College, Riverland CC, Sheffield U, U of Massachusetts-Amherst, U of Pittsburgh
- Mark Colip, vice president for student, alumni and college development at Illinois College of Optometry, has been named president there.
- Ann E. Cudd, dean of the College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Boston University, in Massachusetts, has been named provost and senior vice chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania.
- Barbara Embacher, interim vice president of student and academic affairs at South Central College, in Minnesota, has been appointed vice president for academic and student affairs at Riverland Community College, also in Minnesota.
- David R. Finley, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, has been selected as president of North Central Michigan College.
- John Jones, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs for graduate education at Keiser University, in Florida, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Lincoln University, in Missouri.
- Koen Lamberts, vice chancellor and president of the University of York, in Britain, has been selected as president and vice chancellor at Sheffield University, also in Britain.
- Nick Mance, a trustee of Southwestern Illinois College and an accountant, has been chosen as president of the college.
- John J. McCarthy, acting provost at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has been appointed provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
- Russell Swagger, dean of student services at Fond du Lac Community College, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, in Wisconsin.
- Caroline Zeind, interim provost at MCPHS University, in Massachusetts, has been named vice president for academic affairs/provost there.
