Topics
Record-Breaking Lecture
University of North Texas professor covered the complete history of Texas in 26 hours to set a record and raise money to support an archive on campus.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after with a talk that lasted 26 hours and included hundreds of pages of notes and well over 1,000 slides, Andrew Torget broke the world record for longest lecture.
The University of North Texas professor said it was his children’s idea to give the lecture, spanning the entirety of Texas history from prehistoric times to the modern day.
“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to set a Guinness world record,” he said. “The immediate inspiration, though, was my own kids, who are eight and 10 years old. They came up with the idea of doing something like this.”
The possibility of breaking a world record was exciting, but Torget said the real reason he did it was to raise money for the Portal to Texas History, an online archive of rare, historical and primary materials from or about Texas history. The portal was created and is maintained by the University of North Texas Libraries. The lecture was streamed live on the portal’s website, and viewers were asked to donate online.
After gaining a little traction on social media, the lecture commenced at 9 a.m. Friday and reached an audience far beyond Torget’s classroom.
“I heard from people as far away as Ireland,” he said. “There was a pub in Ireland where they had a drinking game. Every time I said ‘populace,’ they took a shot.”
The history professor and his students broke the record at 9 a.m. Saturday, but by the time he ended the lecture a couple of hours later, Torget had raised close to $20,000 for the portal. He said staying awake and alert was, for the most part, surprisingly easy.
“When I got started, I felt really good. Then, about six or eight hours in, my throat started hurting on the right side, but it didn’t impede my ability to speak, just to drink water,” he said. “I think I was just really in the moment the entire time. I thought I would end up sitting a lot, but I ended up prowling across the stage, walking back and forth pretty much the entire time.”
Breaking a world record required participants to follow a few rules. Guinness World Records representatives were present to monitor the lecture. At least 10 students had to be present, they could not leave or sleep and they had to remain engaged and attentive throughout the talk. Cellphones were not allowed. Every hour, the group earned a five-minute break, which Torget said they would stack and then take 15-minute breaks every three hours, during which they eat, drink and use the bathroom.
He could have kept going, he said, but wanted to give his sleepy students a rest.
“As I was up there, I was watching them and their eyes, and they started to droop,” he said. “If they dropped out, they don’t get to be part of the record. It had to be the same students, that’s why it was so exhausting for them. They were there the entire time.”
A few students fell asleep or dropped out, but in the end about 35 students stuck it out. Even after ending, Torget didn’t go to sleep until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“I can just keep on talking. I did not know before this how long I really could go. I didn’t know how long my voice would hold up, and how long I could focus and concentrate deeply on the subject matter,” he said. “It was a challenge, it was demanding, but at the same time, the thing I learned the most is that I really can keep going.”
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Your Jobs at Inside Higher Ed Careers
Whether you are actively looking for a new job or just curious, we would like to help. Select from the categories below and we will keep you updated with new and interesting jobs every time you visit, or post a job now.
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!