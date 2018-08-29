Print This

Newly Tenured… at Bates, Emmanuel, Frostburg State, Hendrix, Millikin, San Diego State, U of Alaska Southeast, U of North Georgia

Scott Jaschik
August 29, 2018
Bates College

  • Ali Humayun Akhtar, religious studies
  • Jonathan Cavallero, rhetoric, film and screen studies
  • Raluca Cernahoschi, German
  • Jakub Kazecki, German
  • Katharine Ott, mathematics
  • Larissa Williams, biology

Emmanuel College

  • Benjamin Allen, mathematics
  • Monique-Adelle Callahan, English
  • Padraig Deighan, biology
  • Jason Kuehner, biology
  • Christine Leighton, education
  • Andrea McDonnell, communication and media
  • Christine Sample, mathematics

Frostburg State University

  • Ali Ashraf, marketing and finance
  • Amanda Bena, librarian
  • Justin Dunmyre, mathematics
  • Travis English, visual arts
  • Lisa Hartman, librarian
  • Melody Kentrus, kinesiology and recreation
  • Christopher Masciocchi, psychology
  • Eleanor McConnell, history
  • Kristine McGee, educational professions
  • Lisa Morshead, psychology
  • Kara Platt, nursing
  • Rebekah Taylor, biology
  • Brent Weber, music
  • Wudyalew Wondmagegn, physics and engineering
  • Liangliang Xiao, computer science and information technologies

Hendrix College

  • Maureen McClung, biology
  • Stanly Rauh, classics
  • Ruthann Thomas, psychology

Millikin University

  • Najiba Benabess, economics
  • Hee Young Choi, education
  • RJ Podeschi, information systems

San Diego State University

  • Madeline Baer, political science
  • Harsimran Singh Baweja, exercise and nutritional sciences
  • Aaron Blashill, psychology
  • Stephen Brotebeck, theater, television and film
  • Yea-Wen Chen, communication
  • Jerome Gilles, mathematics and statistics
  • Gregory Peter Holland, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Jessica Renee Humphrey, music and dance
  • Marina Kalyuzhnaya, biology
  • Ranin Kazemi, history
  • Shannon Kitelinger, music and dance
  • Lourdes Martinez, communication
  • Hilary Katherine McMillan, geography
  • Giang Thuy Pham, speech, language and hearing sciences
  • Byron Willis Purse, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Rachael Record, communication
  • Erika Robb Larkins, anthropology and sociology
  • Taekjin Shin, management
  • Dustin Brian Thoman, psychology
  • William Carl Zahner, mathematics and statistics

University of Alaska Southeast

  • Andrea Dewees, humanities
  • Ernestine Hayes, English
  • X’unei Lance Twitchell, Alaska Native languages
  • Math Trafton, English

University of North Georgia

  • Macklin Cowart, English
  • Janice Crook-Hill, biology
  • Yi Deng, philosophy
  • Gabe Fankhauser, music
  • Selcuk Koyuncu, mathematics
  • Kyounghye Kwon, English
  • Lindsay Linsky, teacher education
  • Jessica Miles, kinesiology
  • Lisa Jones-Moore, teacher education
  • Sangshin Pae, accounting
  • Barbara Petersohn, library science
  • Michael Rifenburg, English
  • Carly Redding, sociology and human services
  • Rebecca Rose, head librarian
  • Margaret Smith, biology
  • Cristina Washell, teacher education

