Newly Tenured… at Bates, Emmanuel, Frostburg State, Hendrix, Millikin, San Diego State, U of Alaska Southeast, U of North Georgia
- Ali Humayun Akhtar, religious studies
- Jonathan Cavallero, rhetoric, film and screen studies
- Raluca Cernahoschi, German
- Jakub Kazecki, German
- Katharine Ott, mathematics
- Larissa Williams, biology
- Benjamin Allen, mathematics
- Monique-Adelle Callahan, English
- Padraig Deighan, biology
- Jason Kuehner, biology
- Christine Leighton, education
- Andrea McDonnell, communication and media
- Christine Sample, mathematics
- Ali Ashraf, marketing and finance
- Amanda Bena, librarian
- Justin Dunmyre, mathematics
- Travis English, visual arts
- Lisa Hartman, librarian
- Melody Kentrus, kinesiology and recreation
- Christopher Masciocchi, psychology
- Eleanor McConnell, history
- Kristine McGee, educational professions
- Lisa Morshead, psychology
- Kara Platt, nursing
- Rebekah Taylor, biology
- Brent Weber, music
- Wudyalew Wondmagegn, physics and engineering
- Liangliang Xiao, computer science and information technologies
- Maureen McClung, biology
- Stanly Rauh, classics
- Ruthann Thomas, psychology
- Najiba Benabess, economics
- Hee Young Choi, education
- RJ Podeschi, information systems
- Madeline Baer, political science
- Harsimran Singh Baweja, exercise and nutritional sciences
- Aaron Blashill, psychology
- Stephen Brotebeck, theater, television and film
- Yea-Wen Chen, communication
- Jerome Gilles, mathematics and statistics
- Gregory Peter Holland, chemistry and biochemistry
- Jessica Renee Humphrey, music and dance
- Marina Kalyuzhnaya, biology
- Ranin Kazemi, history
- Shannon Kitelinger, music and dance
- Lourdes Martinez, communication
- Hilary Katherine McMillan, geography
- Giang Thuy Pham, speech, language and hearing sciences
- Byron Willis Purse, chemistry and biochemistry
- Rachael Record, communication
- Erika Robb Larkins, anthropology and sociology
- Taekjin Shin, management
- Dustin Brian Thoman, psychology
- William Carl Zahner, mathematics and statistics
University of Alaska Southeast
- Andrea Dewees, humanities
- Ernestine Hayes, English
- X’unei Lance Twitchell, Alaska Native languages
- Math Trafton, English
- Macklin Cowart, English
- Janice Crook-Hill, biology
- Yi Deng, philosophy
- Gabe Fankhauser, music
- Selcuk Koyuncu, mathematics
- Kyounghye Kwon, English
- Lindsay Linsky, teacher education
- Jessica Miles, kinesiology
- Lisa Jones-Moore, teacher education
- Sangshin Pae, accounting
- Barbara Petersohn, library science
- Michael Rifenburg, English
- Carly Redding, sociology and human services
- Rebecca Rose, head librarian
- Margaret Smith, biology
- Cristina Washell, teacher education
