New Presidents or Provosts: ArtCenter College of Design, Chamberlain U, Kentucky Community-Technical College System, Metropolitan College of New York, Rochester Institute of Tech, Southern Union State CC, Washington U in St. Louis, Western Tech College

Doug Lederman
August 30, 2018
  • Karen Cox, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Children’s Mercy-Kansas City, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Chamberlain University, in Chicago.
  • Ellen Granberg, senior associate provost at Clemson University, in South Carolina, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York.
  • Karen Hofmann, interim provost at ArtCenter College of Design, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kathleen Linaker, assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health and Natural Sciences at Mohawk Valley Community College, in New York, has been selected as vice president of academics at Western Technical College, in Wisconsin.
  • Andrew D. Martin, dean of the College of Literature, Science and the Arts at the University of Michigan, has been chosen as chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, in Missouri.
  • Joanne Passaro, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Carroll University, in Wisconsin, has been appointed president of Metropolitan College of New York.
  • Norma Perez, interim vice chancellor of instructional services and chief academic officer at Houston Community College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Todd Shackett, director of operational excellence at Baxter International, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Southern Union State Community College, also in Alabama.
  • Kristin Williams, president of Henderson Community College, in Kentucky, has been selected as chancellor of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Doug Lederman

