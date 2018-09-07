Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Briar Cliff U, Edgecombe CC, Edward Waters College, Lamar State College-Orange, Massachusetts College of Art, Quincy College, Southwest Baptist U, U of East London, U of Maryland-Eastern Shore, Wheeling Jesuit U

Doug Lederman
September 7, 2018
  • Heidi M. Anderson, former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University Kingsville, has been chosen as president of University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
  • Amanda Broderick, chief executive officer at Newcastle University London, in Britain, has been named vice chancellor and president of the University of East London, also in Britain.
  • Thomas A. Johnson, assistant vice president of student affairs at Tyler Junior College, in Texas, has been appointed president of Lamar State College-Orange, also in Texas.
  • Rachelle Karstens, interim president and executive vice president at Briar Cliff University, in Iowa, has been promoted to president there.
  • Gerald P. Koocher, dean of the College of Science and Health at DePaul University, in Illinois, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Quincy College, in Massachusetts.
  • Gregory McLeod, provost of the Historic Triangle Campus at Thomas Nelson Community College, in Virginia, has been chosen as president of Edgecombe Community College, in North Carolina.
  • Michael P. Mihalyo Jr., provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rockford University, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Wheeling Jesuit University, in West Virginia.
  • Donna H. Oliver, former president of Mississippi Valley State University, has been selected as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Edward Waters College, in Florida.
  • Kymberly N. Pinder, dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of New Mexico, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Massachusetts College of Art.
  • Eric A. Turner, president of Black River Technical College, in Arkansas, has been appointed president of Southwest Baptist University, in Missouri.

Doug Lederman

