Print This

Newly Tenured… at Kalamazoo, McDaniel, Missouri S&T

By

Scott Jaschik
September 12, 2018
Comments
 

Kalamazoo College

  • Kyla Day Fletcher, psychology
  • Ryan Fong, English
  • Marin Heinritz, English
  • Amy MacMillan, business management
  • Noriko Sugimori, Japanese

McDaniel College

  • Silvia Baage, French
  • Cheng Huang, biology
  • Paul Muhlhauser, English

Missouri University of Science and Technology

  • Lana Alagha, mining and nuclear engineering
  • Kathryn Dolan, English
  • Jie Gao, mechanical and aerospace engineering
  • Edward Kinzel, mechanical and aerospace engineering
  • Sarah Stanley, business and information technology
  • Matthew S. Thimgan, biological sciences
  • Mingzhen Wei, geosciences and geological and petroleum engineering

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Missouri 3 Years Later: Lessons Learned, Protests Still Resonate
Gauging China's 'Influence and Interference'
in U.S. Higher Ed
‘See It Feelingly’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Does NIH Support 'Edge' Science

U.S. Reviews Allegations of Anti-Jewish Bias

Bankruptcy Trustee Sues Feds, Lenders Over ITT Loans

Alumni of Hispanic Institutions Report Job Satisfaction

Academic Minute: Tech in the Classroom

Backlash at Yale over New Endowed Chair for Harasser

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top