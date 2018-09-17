Chancellor's Husband Banned From Campus Events
The husband of the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater chancellor was removed from his advisory position and banned from campus events after sexual harassment allegations against him were determined to have merit.
Pete Hill, associate to the chancellor at the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, was removed from his position after an internal investigation determined that sexual harassment allegations against him were credible. Hill is the husband of Beverly Kopper, university chancellor, and served alongside her in an unpaid, advisory role for the university. Kopper addressed his removal on Friday in a message to the campus.
"Although we typically do not discuss personnel issues publicly, I feel it is important to make this one exception and I have UW System's permission to do so," she wrote. Ray Cross, university system president, wrote Kopper to say that he had decided to end Hill's honorary appointment immediately and that Hill will be restricted from attending any UW-Whitewater events, including those held in his own home. Cross wrote that "the purpose of these restrictions is to make sure that Mr. Hill does not have contact with UW-Whitewater employees."
Kopper said that she supported the system's decision.
"As you can imagine, this is a challenging and unique set of circumstances for me as a wife, as a woman, and as your chancellor," she wrote. "As your chancellor, I have worked diligently to ensure each of you has the supportive environment you need and deserve in which to do your amazing work."
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news after obtaining documents from the investigation. According to the Journal Sentinel, three women came forward with allegations against Hill. Hill was found not responsible after the first complaint, but directed to take a training course on how to avoid sexual harassment. An outside investigator heard the second and third complaints and determined that Hill's behavior was "unlikely" to change.
In one incident, an employee was seated between Hill and Kopper during a dinner, and Hill repeatedly put his hand on the employee's knee. That same employee did not report unwanted hugging or kissing incidents she said she experienced in 2015 for fear that she would lose her job. On another occasion, Hill put his hand on an employee's lower back and whispered a comment about her appearance.
A student worker who filed a complaint against Hill reported that he would rub students' shoulders and make comments about their appearance. The student co-worker first reported the problem to a supervisor who confronted Hill, but little changed as a result.
Hill denies any wrongdoing, according to the documents obtained by the Journal Sentinel.
UW-Whitewater did not respond to a request for comment.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!