Capital Campaign Watch: MassArt, Northwestern, Sterling, St. John's, U of Kentucky, Wash U

Scott Jaschik
September 17, 2018
Starting Up:

  • St. John's College, in Maryland and New Mexico, has started a campaign to raise $300 million by 2023. The major purpose is to allow the college to substantially reduce tuition rates. So far, the college has raised $183 million.
  • University of Kentucky is starting a campaign to raise $2.1 billion. More than $1 billion has already been raised in the campaign, which does not have a set end date.

Increasing a Goal:

  • Northwestern University announced that it is raising the goal for its campaign to $5 billion by 2020. The campaign launched in 2014 with a goal of $3.75 billion and has already topped $4 billion.

Finishing Up:

  • Massachusetts College of Art and Design has finished a two-year campaign, raising $12.5 million to renovate two galleries. The original goal was $12 million.
  • Sterling College has raised $11.6 million in a campaign that had an original target of $9 million. The campaign, started in 2015, focused on the college's mission of environmental stewardship.
  • Washington University has raised $3.378 billion in a campaign that started in 2012 with a goal of $2.2 billion. More than $591 million was raised for scholarships.

Check out the status of college fund-raising campaigns in Inside Higher Ed's databases.

Scott Jaschik

