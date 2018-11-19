Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: Baylor, St. Lawrence, Wabash

Scott Jaschik
November 19, 2018
Starting Up:

  • Baylor University is starting a campaign to raise $1.1 billion by 2023. So far, $542 million has been raised. Priorities include endowments for faculty positions and student aid.
  • St. Lawrence University is starting a campaign to raise $225 million. There is no end date. So far $140 million has been raised. Endowment funds and teaching programs are priorities.
  • Wabash College is starting a campaign to raise $225 million by 2023. Top priorities are student aid and academic programs. So far, Wabash has raised $150.9 million.

Check on the status of college fund-raising campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's fund-raising database.

