New Presidents or Provosts: Baltimore City CC, Belhaven U, Cabrini U, Florida A&M U, Forsyth Technical CC, Methodist U, Naval Postgraduate School, New River Community-Technical College, Texarkana College

November 20, 2018
  • Bonny Copenhaver, vice president of academic affairs at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, has been appointed president of New River Community and Technical College, in West Virginia.
  • Maurice Edington, vice president of strategic planning, analysis and institutional effectiveness at Florida A&M University, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Debra L. McCurdy, president of Rhodes State College, in Ohio, has been named president of Baltimore City Community College, in Maryland.
  • Ann Elisabeth Rondeau, president of the College of DuPage, in Illinois, has been chosen as the next president of the Naval Postgraduate School, in California.
  • Bradford Smith, dean of arts and sciences and the School of Fine Arts at Belhaven University, in Mississippi, has been promoted to provost and vice president of academic affairs there.
  • Jason Smith, superintendent of Pleasant Grove Independent School District, in Texas, has been named president of Texarkana College, also in Texas.
  • Janet N. Spriggs, chief operating officer at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Forsyth Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
  • Chioma Ugochukwu, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Cottey College, in Missouri, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cabrini University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Stanley T. Wearden, senior vice president and provost of Columbia College Chicago, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Methodist University, in North Carolina.

