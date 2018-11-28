Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: ArtCenter College of Design, College of Saint Benedict, University of New Hampshire

Scott Jaschik
November 28, 2018
Starting Out:

  • ArtCenter College of Design has started a campaign to raise $100 million by 2020. Top priorities are scholarships, learning spaces and the endowment. To date, $84 million has been raised.
  • College of Saint Benedict has started a campaign to raise $100 million by 2020. Campaign goals include scholarships and the modernization of classroom spaces. So far, $75 million has been raised.

Finishing Up:

  • University of New Hampshire completed a two-year campaign, raising $300 million, $25 million more than the original goal. More than one-third of the funds went toward student aid.

Track fund-raising campaigns in higher education at Inside Higher Ed's database.

Scott Jaschik

