Capital Campaign Watch: Lawrence, Saint Louis U, U of Alabama Birmingham

Scott Jaschik
December 14, 2018
Starting Out:

  • Hamilton College is starting a campaign to raise $400 million by 2023. Top goals include financial aid and living/learning communities. To date, $191 million has been raised.
  • Lawrence University is starting a campaign to raise $220 million by 2020. Top goals include financial aid, with a push to meeting the full need of all admitted students. To date, $165.5 million has been raised.
  • Saint Louis University is starting a campaign to raise $500 million by 2021. So far, $303 million has been raised with student aid and academic programs among the priorities.

Finishing Up:

  • University of Alabama at Birmingham has raised just over $1 billion in a five-year campaign for which $1 billion was the goal. Top priorities included the business school, student aid and athletics.

Track college fund-raising campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's database.

Scott Jaschik

