New presidents or provosts: Arizona Carroll Hilbert Keene KCPE Oshkosh Park Texas Tech UNC

New Presidents or Provosts: Arizona College, Carroll U, Hilbert College, Keene State College, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, Park U, Texas Tech U System, U of North Carolina System, U of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Doug Lederman
December 18, 2018
  • Mark Blegen, dean of health sciences at St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Carroll University, in Wisconsin.
  • Michael S. Brophy, former president of Benedictine University, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Hilbert College, in New York.
  • John Koker, interim provost and dean of the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, has been promoted to provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
  • Tedd L. Mitchell, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has been selected as well as chancellor of the Texas Tech University System.
  • Michelle Myers, interim provost at Park University, in Missouri, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Patrick Robinson, dean of nursing and health sciences at Capella University, in Minnesota, has been chosen as vice president of academics and provost at Arizona College.
  • Aaron Thompson, executive vice president and chief academic officer at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, has been promoted to president there.
  • Melinda Treadwell, interim president of Keene State College, in New Hampshire, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
  • Kimberly van Noort, interim senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at the University of North Carolina System, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

