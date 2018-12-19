Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Erie CC, Queen's U, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Rush U, St. Catherine U, Temple College, Terra State CC, U of Calgary, U of Central Missouri, U of Houston-Downtown

By

Doug Lederman
December 19, 2018
Comments
 
  • Roger Best, interim president of the University of Central Missouri, has been appointed president there on a permanent basis.
  • Robert A. Coons, interim president and senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, in Indiana, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
  • Patrick Deane, president and vice chancellor of McMaster University, in Ontario, has been selected as principal and vice chancellor of Queen's University, also in Ontario.
  • Sherine E. Gabriel, dean of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in New Jersey, has been named president of Rush University, in Illinois.
  • Eric Carl Link, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Purdue University Fort Wayne, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at the University of Houston-Downtown.
  • Ed McCauley, vice president (research) at the University of Calgary, in Alberta, has been selected as president and vice chancellor there.
  • Christina Ponce, executive vice president at Lee College, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Temple College, also in Texas.
  • Douglas Scheidt, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the State University of New York at Canton, has been appointed provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Erie Community College, also part of SUNY.
  • Ronald Schumacher, interim president of Terra State Community College, in Ohio, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
  • Anita Jones Thomas, founding dean of the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences at the University of Indianapolis, in Indiana, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at as St. Catherine University, in Minnesota.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
DeVos Outlines ‘Rethinking’ of Higher Education
Unwelcome Guest
Duke's Random Roommates

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Gonzaga Responds to Report on Abusive Priests

Report Details Newbury Official’s Misleading Preclosure Statements

Roland Fryer Resigns From Econ Association Post

U of Evansville Fires Professor for Harassment

Vatterott Educational Centers to Close

Democrats Want Investigation of Accreditor's Restoration

Popular Right Now

Northwestern students want a controversial scholar off their campus

Little drama with Duke's random roommate policy

'Professional practice' doctoral category expands Carnegie system

Grand Canyon University's OPM business gets off the ground -- with a focus in health care

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad | GlobalHigherEd

In quest for long-term sustainability, edX tries to monetize MOOCs

Congress should support more prison education programs (opinion)

The problems with accelerated learning of ESL (opinion)

Department to focus on credit transfer, credential inflation in rule-making session

Back to Top