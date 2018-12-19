New Presidents or Provosts: Erie CC, Queen's U, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Rush U, St. Catherine U, Temple College, Terra State CC, U of Calgary, U of Central Missouri, U of Houston-Downtown
- Roger Best, interim president of the University of Central Missouri, has been appointed president there on a permanent basis.
- Robert A. Coons, interim president and senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, in Indiana, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
- Patrick Deane, president and vice chancellor of McMaster University, in Ontario, has been selected as principal and vice chancellor of Queen's University, also in Ontario.
- Sherine E. Gabriel, dean of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in New Jersey, has been named president of Rush University, in Illinois.
- Eric Carl Link, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Purdue University Fort Wayne, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at the University of Houston-Downtown.
- Ed McCauley, vice president (research) at the University of Calgary, in Alberta, has been selected as president and vice chancellor there.
- Christina Ponce, executive vice president at Lee College, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Temple College, also in Texas.
- Douglas Scheidt, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the State University of New York at Canton, has been appointed provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Erie Community College, also part of SUNY.
- Ronald Schumacher, interim president of Terra State Community College, in Ohio, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
- Anita Jones Thomas, founding dean of the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences at the University of Indianapolis, in Indiana, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at as St. Catherine University, in Minnesota.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
- New presidents or provosts: Black Hawk Carleton Ivy Tech Mendocino-Lake Mount Olive NC Community Colleges Otero Ramapo Somerset WKU
- New presidents or provosts: Antioch Blackhawk Centralia East Carolina EOU Malone NNMC Springfield Wheaton
- New presidents provosts: Allied Dakota State Missouri State Nipissing NOVA-Manassas UNR UT Health
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Northwestern students want a controversial scholar off their campus
Little drama with Duke's random roommate policy
'Professional practice' doctoral category expands Carnegie system
Grand Canyon University's OPM business gets off the ground -- with a focus in health care
Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad | GlobalHigherEd
In quest for long-term sustainability, edX tries to monetize MOOCs
Congress should support more prison education programs (opinion)
The problems with accelerated learning of ESL (opinion)
Department to focus on credit transfer, credential inflation in rule-making session
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!