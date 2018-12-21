Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Birmingham-Southern College, Blackburn College, Bowling Green State U, Davis Technical College, Kalamazoo College, Northeast State CC, Riverside CC, Saddleback College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville

Doug Lederman
December 21, 2018
  • Gregory Anderson, interim vice president of instruction at Mt. San Antonio College, in California, has been appointed president of Riverside City College, also in California.
  • Darin Brush, vice president of external engagement and economic development at Davis Technical College, in Utah, has been named president there.
  • Kelli A. Chaney, dean of career education and work-force development at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been appointed president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.
  • Daniel Coleman, former CEO of KCG Holdings, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Birmingham-Southern College, also in Alabama.
  • Bethany H. Flora, associate director of the Center for Community College Leadership at East Tennessee State University, has been chosen as president of Northeast State Community College, also in Tennessee.
  • Danette Ifert Johnson, vice provost at Ithaca College, in New York, has been selected as provost at Kalamazoo College, in Michigan.
  • Julie Murray-Jensen, vice president of enrollment and external affairs and executive director of the KCC Foundation at Klamath Community College, in Oregon, has been named president of Blackburn College, in Illinois.
  • Elliot Stern, vice president of instruction at Lake Washington Institute of Technology, in Washington, has been chosen as president of Saddleback College, in California.
  • Joe B. Whitehead, professor of physics at North Carolina A&T State University and senior adviser for research at the University of North Carolina System, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Bowling Green State University, in Ohio.

Doug Lederman

