A roundup of holiday videos from colleges and universities

Video Creativity in Holiday Greetings

Humor, snow (natural and otherwise) and animals make appearances in holiday videos.

Scott Jaschik
December 21, 2018
The University of Virginia's new president gets help for his holiday card

Many colleges send out videos to celebrate the holiday season. Here are some of those of note this year.

The University of North Carolina at Asheville drew inspiration from Robert Frost.

At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the theme was the rush toward finals and final projects as the holidays and a break draw close.

The University of Virginia's new president got instant reaction to a text for help with his holiday card.

Clackamas Community College took a holiday song much debated these days and rewrote the words.

Ohio State University's veterinary medicine college focused on a tour led by four-legged beneficiaries of the college's work.

Hamilton College's president recreated James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."

And George Mason University focused on the idea of giving.

Scott Jaschik

