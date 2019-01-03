Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Bladen CC, Brunswick CC, Carnegie Mellon U, College of Charleston, Crafton Hills College, Eastern Nazarene College, Smith College, South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, U of Pretoria, Western U

Doug Lederman
January 3, 2019
  • Reverend Jack Connell, provost and dean of the faculty at Houghton College, in New York, has been selected as president of Eastern Nazarene College, in Massachusetts.
  • James H. Garrett Jr., dean of the College of Engineering and Thomas Lord Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and chief academic officer there.
  • Kevin Horan, vice president of instruction and student services of Los Medanos College, in California, has been appointed president of Crafton Hills College, also in California.
  • Andrew T. Hsu, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Toledo, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of the College of Charleston, in South Carolina.
  • Tawana Kupe, vice principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, in South Africa, has been named vice chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria, also in South Africa.
  • Amanda K. Lee, chief of staff and vice president of academic affairs at Union College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Bladen Community College, in North Carolina.
  • L. Jeffrey Perez, vice president for university relations at Winthrop University, in South Carolina, has been selected as president and CEO of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.
  • Alan Shepard, president of Concordia University, in Quebec, has been appointed as president and vice chancellor of Western University, in Ontario.
  • L. Eugene Smith Jr., vice president of academic and student services at Wayne Community College, in North Carolina, has been named president of Brunswick Community College, also in North Carolina.
  • Michael Thurston, Helen Means Professor of English Language and Literature at Smith College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed provost and dean of the faculty there.

