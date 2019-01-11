Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Alvernia College, East Mississippi CC, Hope College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lander U, Quincy U (Ill)., Towson U, Wagner College, Weber State U, Yavapai College

Doug Lederman
January 11, 2019
  • Scott Alsobrooks, vice president of economic and community development at Pearl River Community College, in Mississippi, has been chosen as president of East Mississippi Community College.
  • Scott L. Jones, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of English at Indiana University Kokomo, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lander University, in South Carolina.
  • John Loyack, executive vice president for business and administration at King’s College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Alvernia College, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Joel W. Martin, provost and dean of the faculty at Franklin and Marshall College, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of Wagner College, in New York.
  • Brian McGee, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the College of Charleston, in South Carolina, has been chosen as president of Quincy University, in Illinois.
  • Kerry Mix, provost at Arkansas State University-Beebe, has been appointed executive vice president and provost at Lamar Institute of Technology, in Texas.
  • Brad L. Mortensen, vice president of university advancement at Weber State University, in Utah, has been named president there.
  • Melanie Perreault, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Buffalo State College, in New York, has been selected as executive vice president of academic affairs and provost at Towson University, in Maryland.
  • Lisa Rhine, provost and chief operating officer of the Chesapeake campus at Tidewater Community College, in Virginia, has been chosen as president of Yavapai College, in Arizona.
  • Matthew A. Scogin, chief administrative officer at Perella Weinberg Partners, a financial firm in New York, has been appointed president of Hope College, in Michigan.

Doug Lederman

