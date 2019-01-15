Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Babson College, Berkeley College, Bluegrass Community-Technical College, Cedar Crest College, Clarion U of Pa., Elizabeth City State U, Monmouth U, Salisbury U, Salve Regina U, U of Southern Indiana

By

Doug Lederman
January 15, 2019
Comments
 
  • Koffi C. Akakpo, vice president for business, administrative and student services at North Central State College, in Ohio, has been named president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College, in Kentucky.
  • Kelli J. Armstrong, vice president for planning and assessment at Boston College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president of Salve Regina University, in Rhode Island.
  • Karrie Gibson Dixon, interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Pamela J. Gent, interim provost at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, has been selected as provost and academic vice president there.
  • Mohammed Khayum, interim provost at the University of Southern Indiana, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Patrick F. Leahy, president of Wilkes University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Monmouth University, in New Jersey.
  • Karen Olmstead, interim provost at Salisbury University, in Maryland, has been named provost and senior vice president of academic affairs there on a permanent basis.
  • Marsha Pollard, interim executive vice president for academic affairs at American International College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost of Berkeley College, in New York.
  • Stephen Spinelli Jr., chancellor of Thomas Jefferson University, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of Babson College, in Massachusetts.
  • Robert A. Wilson, acting provost of Cedar Crest College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Stunning Departure at Chapel Hill
Banning a Book, in the Name
of ‘True Academic Freedom’
Homeless for the Holidays

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Cold Spring Harbor Strips Honors From James Watson

Impact of Shutdown on Research

MIT 'Suspended' Russian Oligarch From Board

Survey of Alumni of For-Profit Career Colleges

Michigan College Consolidating Campuses

Snow Delays Federal Rule-Making Process

Popular Right Now

Chapel Hill chancellor's departure comes as tensions at UNC continue boiling over

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

Franciscan U bans a book that portrays the Virgin Mary as sexual and ousts the department chair who

Study finds elite institutions admit few transfer students from community colleges

Computer program that automatically registers students for classes has unintended consequences

Homeless college students struggle to find lodging, food over winter break

Cold Spring Harbor Strips Honors From James Watson

How to save yourself from overpreparing for your classes (opinion)

New presidents or provosts: Babson Berkeley Bluegrass Cedar Crest Clarion ECSU Monmouth Salisbury Sa

Back to Top