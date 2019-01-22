New Presidents or Provosts: American U, (D.C.), Hartwick College, Hebrew Union College, Henderson CC, Rhode Island School of Design, Spartanburg Methodist College, Technological U Dublin, U of Minnesota, U of Rochester, Wake Technical CC
- William J. Ehmann, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Marymount University, in Virginia, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hartwick College, in New York.
- David FitzPatrick, principal of the College of Engineering & Architecture and dean of engineering at University College Dublin, in Ireland, has been appointed inaugural president of Technological University Dublin, also in Ireland.
- Joan T. A. Gabel, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of South Carolina, has been named president of the University of Minnesota.
- Mark W. Gibbs, dean of instruction and a professor of religion and philosophy at Spartanburg Methodist College, in South Carolina, has been named provost there.
- Kent Kleinman, Gale and Ira Drukier Dean of the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning at Cornell University, in New York, has been appointed provost at the Rhode Island School of Design.
- Sarah C. Mangelsdorf, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has been selected as president of the University of Rochester, in New York.
- Daniel J. Myers, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Marquette University, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost and chief academic officer at American University, in Washington, D.C.
- Scott Ralls, president of Northern Virginia Community College, has been appointed president of Wake Technical Community College, in North Carolina.
- Andrew Rehfeld, president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and associate professor of political science at Washington University in St. Louis, in Missouri, has been chosen as president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, in Ohio.
- Jason D. Warren, chief student affairs officer at Hopkinsville Community College, in Kentucky, has been selected as president of Henderson Community College, also in Kentucky.
