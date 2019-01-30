Igloo Building, Petition Circulating, Bundling Up
Colleges in the Midwest respond to the record cold temperatures created by the polar vortex.
Students at the University of Wisconsin at Madison know a thing or two about snow. Last year, after a blizzard, some of them built an igloo. The same students are at it again this year (see photo above, courtesy of Nate Moll, social media manager at the university).
On Tuesday, Madison announced that it would shut down classes and many other operations after 5 p.m., until Thursday. Colleges and universities such as Madison, which don't shut down for a few flurries, are responding because of projections that temperatures today could go down as far as -50. The University of Chicago will be closed today. So will the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Lansing Community College and many other institutions. This cold front is wide-reaching -- Georgia State University closed down Tuesday.
Some colleges in some of the coldest parts of the country are not telling students to stay home.
Tim Schroer, associate dean of students at St. Olaf College, said via email that students finished classes for the January term on Tuesday and were ready for finals, which start today. "Life continues to move forward here on campus in spite of -35 looming in the near future," he said.
Schroer shared the photo at right.
On some campuses, students have complained about their administrators not calling off classes as speedily as have other institutions nearby.
Grinnell College will be closed today, in anticipation of dangerously cold air in Iowa. At left, courtesy of Justin Hayworth, a college photographer, a student walking through campus this week.
The University of Michigan announced Tuesday afternoon that there would be no classes held today. But the announcement didn't come until after students circulated a petition criticizing the decision to hold classes Tuesday, specifically noting that severe weather hits some people more than others.
"Our demand: The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor must close campus during harsh weather conditions -- not just in extreme circumstances. A refusal to do so is classist and ableist, with disproportionate effects on workers, low income community members, and community members who are not able-bodied," the petition said.
Purdue University announced Tuesday that it would call off classes on Wednesday. But it also did so after circulation of a petition. One student who signed seemed concerned that President Mitch Daniels should know that while some kinds of freezing are popular with the student body, others are not.
"The tuition is frozen, but I don't want to be," he wrote.
For some colleges, the timing is perfect for a cold front. Rochester Institute of Technology is holding its 2019 FreezeFest, starting Thursday, with ice carving, curling and snowboarding -- plus some indoor activities.
Elsewhere in New York State, Union College's president, David Harris, shot the photo at right of the iconic Nott Memorial, dusted and surrounded by snow.
But of course it is in the Great Plains and Midwest that campuses are currently at the record cold temperatures. Below are a sampling from those institutions.
From Buena Vista University:
From the University of Northern Iowa, photo shot by its geography department's drone:
And from Dakota State University, in South Dakota:
Northwestern University's Martin Tanner sent the following from the Evanston, Ill., campus:
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
- Buena Vista University
- Dakota State University
- Georgia State University
- Grinnell College
- Northwestern University
- Purdue University-Main Campus
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- St Olaf College
- Union College
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Northern Iowa
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal
Institutions experiment with shorter online courses as audience diversifies
New study says graduate students' mental health is a "crisis"
Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’
Author talks fraternity hazing and stamping it out in upcoming book
Academe should not police international students' speech (opinion)
The high price of online learning at Colorado's rural community colleges
Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities
Pulse podcast features discussion of AI and machine learning in education
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!