New Programs: Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Research Management, Education, Cyberpsychology, Public Health, Business Analytics, Humanitarian Relief, Theater, Journalism, Occupational Therapy
- Boise State University is starting a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering.
- Hartwick College is starting its first master's degree, in translational biomedical research management.
- Montgomery College is starting an online associate of applied science in early-childhood education technology.
- New Jersey Institute of Technology is starting a bachelor's program in cyberpsychology.
- Northeastern Illinois University is starting a master of public health program.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a bachelor's program in business analytics.
- School for International Training is starting a master's program in humanitarian relief and crisis management.
- University of Central Florida is starting a new track of its M.F.A. in theater, focused on themed experiences.
- University of Missouri at Columbia is starting an online graduate certificate in interactive media.
- Widener University is starting a doctor of occupational therapy program.
