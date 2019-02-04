Topics
Does George H. W. Bush Deserve a Statue at a Black College?
Hampton University alumni object to honor for the late president, noting his link to Reagan administration and the Willie Horton ad.
Legacy Park at Hampton University features statues of prominent Americans, most of them African American heroes -- people like Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama and Rosa Parks. Last week a new statue went up in the park, and some alumni and others are asking why. The statue is of George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, who died last year.
The Hampton announcement of the statue noted that Bush has a long association with the United Negro College Fund, going back to his undergraduate years at Yale University, where he founded a campus group to raise money for UNCF. Further, the university noted that Bush, as president, appointed members to a federal advisory board on black colleges, which was charged with fostering connections between historically black colleges and federal agencies. And the statement noted that President Bush delivered the commencement address at Hampton in 1991. William Harvey, president at Hampton, said that he considered Bush a friend.
The announcement didn't note that Jimmy Carter and every subsequent president has appointed members of the advisory board on black colleges.
As news spread, black-oriented publications started to raise questions about why a black college would honor Bush.
Bush's support for the UNCF was long-standing, and he is credited with promoting the organization and helping it raise money. But Bush was -- in his presidency and now after his death -- disliked by many students and alumni of historically black colleges.
Much of the anger toward Bush relates to the Willie Horton ad in his successful presidential campaign against Michael Dukakis.
A CNN article about the ad said, "The TV ad is now considered one of the most racially divisive in modern political history because it played into white fear and African-American stereotypes." And the Willie Horton ad wasn't the only time Bush was seen as engaged in racial politics. Running for the U.S. Senate (unsuccessfully) in 1964, he criticized the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 (which banned discrimination in employment, housing and voter registration, among other areas), saying, "The new civil rights act was passed to protect 14 percent of the people. I’m also worried about the other 86 percent.” (When a few years later he was elected to the U.S. House, Bush did vote in favor of a law to ban housing discrimination.)
Student opposition to Bush surprised some leaders of black colleges during his presidency. In 1989, Howard University appointed Lee Atwater, Bush's campaign manager and subsequently chair of the Republican Party, to the university board. Hundreds of students took over the administration building, and Atwater eventually stepped down from the board. The students continued to protest, saying that the appointment showed how out of touch James Cheek, who had been president since 1968, was with students. Cheek then resigned.
When Bush gave the commencement address at Hampton, two-thirds of the graduates participated in a silent protest during the ceremony.
Some of those students are among those, as alumni, organizing to protest the statue. A T-shirt is being sold (at right). A petition is gathering support, noting that Bush was a loyal member of the Reagan administration, whose policies, the petition says, hurt African Americans.
The petition, referencing the Willie Horton ad, says that Bush "ran ads during his campaign for presidency that were straight out of the playbook on how to dog-whistle racists."
Adds the petition: "It is an absolute embarrassment, that the institution that produced Booker T. Washington, Mary Jackson, Alberta King, and thousands of others that have stood on their shoulders, that the Board of Trustees and ultimately the university's long term president, William R. Harvey somehow found it morally acceptable to memorialize this man on our beautiful campus."
Hampton University did not respond to a request for comment on the petition.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
York College of Pennsylvania illustrates the issues when colleges change photographs to project dive
U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are
Hampshire College won't admit additional students
Presidents of variety of faith-based colleges gather to defend their missions
Colleges experiment with experiential transcripts
Professor is suspended for using the N-word in class in discussion of language from James Baldwin es
New presidents or provosts: Benedictine CCNY Crowder Haverford Lehman LSU Martin Mines St. Thomas Vi
Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati
Wisconsin Republican Objects to Professor's Description of Trump Presidency as 'Polarized'
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!