New Presidents or Provosts: Benedictine U (Ill.), City College of New York, Colorado School of Mines, Crowder College, Haverford College, Lehman College, Louisiana State U, Martin U, St. Thomas U, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State U

February 4, 2019
  • Cyril Clarke, interim executive vice president and provost at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Glenn Coltharp, vice president of academic affairs at Crowder College, in Missouri, has been selected as president there.
  • Charles W. Gregory, interim president of Benedictine University, in Illinois, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Stacia Haynie, interim executive vice president and provost at Louisiana State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Richard C. Holz, dean of the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences at Marquette University, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost at Colorado School of Mines.
  • Sean L. Huddleston, vice president for inclusion and equity at the University of Indianapolis, in Indiana, has been chosen as president of Martin University, also in Indiana.
  • Tony Liss, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the City College of New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Jeremy L. Moreland, provost and chief academic officer at University of the Rockies, in Colorado, has been appointed as provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, in Florida.
  • Peter Nwosu, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Clark Atlanta University, in Georgia, has been selected as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and student success at Lehman College of the City University of New York.
  • Wendy Raymond, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Davidson College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Haverford College, in Pennsylvania.

