Commencement Speakers Announced: Bridgewater, Clark, Columbus Art and Design, Concordia, Emerson, Metropolitan, Mount Aloysius, Newbury, NJIT, Ohio Dominican, Paine, Palo Alto, Siena, Taylor, Wellesley, Willamette

Scott Jaschik
April 15, 2019
  • Bridgewater College, in Virginia: R. Mark Laursen, clinical associate professor in Boston University’s Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences and director of athletic training services.
  • Clark University: Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Columbus College of Art and Design: Isabel and Ruben Toledo, the artists.
  • Concordia College, in Minnesota: Colum McCann, the artist and author.
  • Emerson College: Soledad O’Brien, the journalist.
  • Metropolitan College of New York: Reverend Winnie Varghese, senior priest for justice and reconciliation at Trinity Church Wall Street.
  • Mount Aloysius College: U.S. representative Glenn “GT” Thompson.
  • Newbury College: Myechia Minter-Jordan, president and CEO of the Dimock Center.
  • New Jersey Institute of Technology: New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.
  • Ohio Dominican University: Sister Margaret Ormond, president of the Dominican Academy.
  • Paine College: Bakari Sellers, CNN political commentator.
  • Palo Alto University: Malik S. Henfield, associate dean for academic affairs, research and faculty advancement at the University of San Francisco School of Education.
  • Siena College: Kate Gutmann, an executive at UPS.
  • Taylor University: Vice President Pence.
  • Wellesley College: Anita Hill, professor of social policy, law and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University.
  • Willamette University: Bell Burnell, co-discoverer of the first radio pulsars; and others.

Scott Jaschik



