New Presidents or Provost: Davenport U, Harper College, Laurentian U, Monmouth College (Ill.), Pepperdine U, Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Saint Joseph's U, State U of New York at Oneonta, U of Northern Colorado
- Mark Anderson, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Kennesaw State University, has been selected as provost at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Maria Dezenberg, executive director of Navitas, a global education company, has been chosen as provost at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, in Virginia.
- James A. Gash, associate dean for strategic planning and external relations and professor of law at the Pepperdine School of Law, has been named president and CEO of Pepperdine University.
- Gilda Gely, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs for Cambridge College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Davenport University, in Michigan.
- Robert Haché, vice president of research and innovation at York University, in Ontario, has been selected as president and vice chancellor at Laurentian University, also in Ontario.
- Leamor Kahanov, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost at the State University of New York at Oneonta.
- Cheryl A. McConnell, dean of the College of Business, Influence and Information Analysis at Rockhurst University, in Missouri, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Saint Joseph’s University, in Pennsylvania.
- Avis Proctor, president of Broward College’s North Campus, in Florida, has been named president of Harper College, in Illinois.
- Mark Willhardt, interim dean and professor of English at Monmouth College, in Illinois, has been selected as dean and vice president for academic affairs there.
