Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Bloomfield College, Bucknell University, Clarke U, CC of Beaver County, Goldey-Beacom College, John Carroll U, Modesto Junior College, Norfolk State U, Southwestern College, U of St. Francis (Ill.), William Paterson U

By

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2019
Comments
 
  • Javaune Adams-Gaston, senior vice president for student life at Ohio State University, has been chosen as president of Norfolk State University, in Virginia.
  • Thom D. Chesney, president of Brookhaven College, part of the Dallas County Community College District in Texas, has been appointed president of Clarke University, in Iowa.
  • Roger W. Davis, interim president of the Community College of Beaver County, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Marcheta P. Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Our Lady of the Lake University, in Texas, has been named president of Bloomfield College, in New Jersey.
  • Steven T. Herbert, associate provost for academic affairs and dean of the Graduate School at Xavier University, in Ohio, has been selected as provost and academic vice president at John Carroll University, also in Ohio.
  • James Houpis, dean of academic support and learning technologies at Skyline College, in California, has been chosen as president of Modesto Junior College, also in California.
  • Colleen Perry Keith, president of Pfeiffer College, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Goldey-Beacom College, in Delaware.
  • Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Gonzaga University, in Washington State, has been selected as provost at Bucknell University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Joshua B. Powers, administrative fellow at the Vermont State Colleges System and former associate vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at William Paterson University, in New Jersey.
  • Beth Roth, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Alvernia University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of St. Francis, in Illinois.
  • Minou Djawdan Spradley, acting vice president of instruction at San Diego City College, in California, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Southwestern College, also in California.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Middlebury's Strange April
A College Divided Over a Harvard Professor
Another Case of Censorship in a China Studies Journal

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Coach Quits Amid Charges of Racial Insensitivity

Student Destroys 66 College Computers

Anxiety Up Among Students, Study Finds

NCAA Punishes Cal Poly for Improper Benefits

Liberal Group Rips Proposed Changes to Accreditation Standards

Academic Minute: Air Pollution Posters

Popular Right Now

Middlebury faces questions about speaker whose appearance it called off, in an unusual month for the

Coach Quits Amid Charges of Racial Insensitivity

Middlebury calls off lecture by conservative Polish leader amid threats of protests

Concordia U's Liberal Arts College wanted conservative scholar Harvey Mansfield to speak at an alumn

Advocates for student learning assessment say it's time for a different approach

Student Destroys 66 College Computers

University of the Arts rejects calls to fire Camille Paglia

Another case of censorship in a China studies journal

Colorado governor tells university system board to find leader who 'unites the board'

Back to Top